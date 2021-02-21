FROM ATTIC TO BASEMENT: Have a healthy heart

• Make a raspberry smoothie in the blender by combining ¾ to 1 cup vanilla-flavored yogurt and frozen raspberries, added a few tablespoons at a time. After blended to desired consistency, you may add 1 or more teaspoons of sugar or no calorie sweetener.

• Toss a salad that includes some red bell pepper, red onion, radishes, and cherry or grape tomatoes. If you prefer coleslaw, add chopped red onion, red pepper and apples to red cabbage.

• Nibble on red grapes, a juicy red apple or a red pear.

• Make Rosy Cinnamon Applesauce by combining the following: 1 24-ounce jar unsweetened applesauce; 1 tablespoon cinnamon “red-hot” candies and ⅛ teaspoon ground cinnamon. Heat the mixture in a saucepan over medium heat for 3 minutes or until candies are melted. Serve warm or cover and refrigerate to serve chilled. Makes 5 ½-cup servings.

• Serve a pink treat, such as frozen strawberry yogurt or vanilla pudding to which a few drops of red food coloring have been added.