FROM ATTIC TO BASEMENT: Handwashing -- it makes a difference

Keeping hands clean is one of the most important steps to avoid getting sick and spreading germs to others. Washing hands with soap and clean, warm, running water for 20 seconds is the best way. However, if soap and clean water are not available, use an alcohol-based product to clean your hands.

How to wash your hands with soap and water:

• Wet your hands with clean, warm, running water and apply soap.

• Rub hands together to make a lather and scrub all surfaces.

• Continue rubbing hand for 20 seconds, the time it takes to sing Happy Birthday twice.

• Rinse hands well under running water.

• Dry hand using a paper towel or air dryer.

• Use your paper towel to turn off the faucet.

How to clean hands using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer:

• Use a sanitizer that contains at least 60- 70% alcohol to be effective. Warning: For external use only. Supervise use by children.

• Apply sanitizer to the palm of your hand.