FROM ATTIC TO BASEMENT: Halt the salt

Most Americans eat too much salt. A pinch of salt here and a dash of salt there can quickly add up to unhealthy levels of sodium in the diet. Choosing foods that are lower in salt and sodium is a key to healthy eating. Salt is sodium chloride. Table salt is 40% sodium and 60% chloride. Food labels list sodium rather than salt content. Foods that are low in sodium are also low in salt. Sodium is an essential mineral that does the following for the body:

• helps maintain the right balance of fluids.

• helps transmit nerve impulses.

• influences the contraction and relaxation of muscles, including the heart.

• helps regulate blood pressure.

Since humans are not born with a love for salt, taste buds can be retrained by gradually cutting back on salt and sodium. The taste buds will adjust within a few weeks, allowing the natural taste of the food to be enjoyed. Using spice and herb blends instead of salt adds satisfying flavor to almost any recipe. Select more fresh foods, less processed items, and less sodium-dense foods. Foods naturally contain very little sodium. Most dietary sodium does not come from the saltshaker on the table. Instead, it is added to foods by the manufacturer during processing to preserve or flavor them.

How much sodium is needed? The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends eating only 1 teaspoon of salt per day, which is less than 2,300 milligrams (mg) of sodium. This includes ALL salt and sodium eaten.

Currently, Americans consume an average of 4,000 mg per day, almost double the recommended amount. Consuming a diet of 1,500 mg of sodium has even better blood pressure-lowering benefits. People over fifty years of age, African Americans, and people with chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and kidney disease should consume less salt. The minimum sodium required is 250-500 mg per day. Up to 30% of Americans are salt-sensitive and should be especially careful about how much salt is eaten. There is no way to tell if an individual’s blood pressure is salt-sensitive.

Pregnant women should not eliminate salt to minimize water retention and swelling. More sodium is needed during pregnancy, although the amount eaten pre-pregnancy should be adequate. Athletes and heavy laborers should replace sodium lost through perspiration by including salt in the next meal. Drinking sports drinks with electrolytes is not necessary. Salt tablets are not recommended since they may lower performance and cause dehydration.

For more information on salt, check out fact sheet #4054 on the Home and Garden Information Center webpage at http://hgic.clemson.edu.

