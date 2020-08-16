FROM ATTIC TO BASEMENT: Getting the most of your corn

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

It’s summer and sweet corn season is here. Can’t you just taste that tender corn now?

And don’t you wish it could be this way all year round? Well, it can be. But, before the table time comes, the back porch sittin’, shucking and silking time must take place. It’s a lot of work, but it’ll be well worth it in January.

You can preserve sweet corn by canning it or freezing it. Make sure to start with tender, freshly-gathered corn in the milk stage. After you’ve removed the husks and silks, trim the ends of any evidence of worms and wash the ears.

To can whole kernel corn, blanch the ears three minutes in boiling water and cut the corn from the cob at about three-fourths the depth of the kernels. Don’t scrape what’s left. You may add a half teaspoon of salt to pints or a teaspoon to quarts if you like. Add a cup of boiling water to each four cups of corn. Heat it to boiling and simmer for five minutes. Pack the corn while it’s hot, leaving an inch of headspace in your jars. Fill each jar from the top with boiling hot cooking liquid. Make certain all the air bubbles are out.

Processing times in the canner will vary, depending on whether you are using a dial-gauge or weighted-gauge pressure canner, as well as your altitude above sea level.