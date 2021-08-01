FROM ATTIC TO BASEMENT: Garden fresh tomatoes are unparalleled

The average American eats around 13 pounds of fresh tomatoes and 20 pounds of processed tomatoes each year. That’s great news for those who are nutritionally conscious because one whole medium raw tomato has a mere 26 calories. Tomatoes are also high in vitamin C and have a healthy dose of lycopene, one of the phytochemicals known for its cancer fighting potential.

True tomato lovers will be the first to attest to the fact that a winter tomato can never hold a candle to a fresh-from-the-vine summer tomato. Tomatoes in the summer are unparalleled. Wouldn’t it be nice to enjoy that summertime tomato flavor all year long? Well, good news, you can. The easiest answer is to freeze a portion of your harvest.

Freezing is the simplest way to enjoy fresh tomato flavor long after summer has passed. Be warned however, freezing changes the texture of the tomato. This happens when the water inside the tomato’s delicate cell walls expands as it changes to ice. The expansion often ruptures the cell walls and when the tomato is thawed, it cannot hold its natural shape. The thawed product will also yield more juice, a result of ruptured cell walls releasing their now liquid contents. The flavor of frozen tomatoes, however, is excellent. Due to the shape and texture of frozen tomatoes, they are best suited for using in casseroles, stews, sauces, or any recipe that doesn’t require the natural shape of the tomato to be retained.