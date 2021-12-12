FROM ATTIC TO BASEMENT: Frequently asked canning questions

As a novice or an experienced home canner, you may have questions about how to safely preserve and store high-quality foods. The following list of answers to frequently asked questions can provide you with the skills and confidence to make your canning experience successful.

1. Can food be re-canned if the lid does not seal? Canned food be re-canned if the unsealed jar is discovered within 24 hours. To re-can, remove the lid and check the jar sealing surface for tiny nicks. Change the jar; if necessary, add a new treated lid and reprocess using the same processing time.

2. If my recipe doesn't call for processing, do I need to do so? Many recipes passed down through the years or found in older cookbooks do not include instructions for processing. The foods are usually canned by the open kettle method, sealed, and stored. Foods prepared in this manner present a serious health risk — particularly low acid foods. To minimize the risk of food spoilage, all high acid foods should be processed in a water bath canner or pressure canner and all low acid foods in a pressure canner.

3. Do I need to leave a certain amount of headspace in the jar? Yes, leaving the specified amount of headspace in a jar is important to assure a vacuum seal. If too little headspace is allowed the food may expand and bubble out when air is being forced out from under the lid during processing. The bubbling food may leave a deposit on the rim of the jar or the seal of the lid and prevent the jar from sealing properly. If too much headspace is allowed, the food at the top is likely to discolor. Also, the jar may not seal properly because there will not be enough processing time to drive all the air out of the jar.

4. How long will canned food keep? Properly canned food stored in a cool, dry place will retain optimum eating quality for at least 1 year. Canned food stored in a warm place near hot pipes, a range, a furnace, or in indirect sunlight may lose some of its eating quality in a few weeks or months, depending on the temperature. Dampness may corrode cans or metal lids and cause leakage so the food will spoil. As long as the seal remains intact, properly canned food will remain microbiologically safe indefinitely; however, eating quality will decline over time.

5. Is it necessary to sterilize jars before canning? Jars do not need to be sterilized before canning if they will be filled with food and processed in a boiling water bath canner for 10 minutes or more or if they will be processed in a pressure canner. Jars that will be processed in a boiling water bath canner for less than 10 minutes, once filled, need to be sterilized first by boiling them in hot water for 10 minutes before they're filled.

6. Can two layers of jars be processed in a canner at one time? Yes, two layers can be processed at one time, in either the boiling water bath or pressure canner. Place a small wire rack between the layers so water or steam will circulate each jar. Make certain that the water covers the tops of all jars by 1 inch in a boiling water bath canner. The pressure canner should have 2 to 3 inches of water in the bottom.

7. Is it necessary to exhaust a pressure canner? Yes, it is very important to allow steam to escape for 10 minutes before closing the valve or placing the weight on the vent. If the canner is not exhausted, the inside temperature may not correspond to the pressure on the gauge due to air in the canner.

8. Should liquid lost during processing be replaced? No, never replace liquid lost during processing. Loss of liquid does not cause food to spoil, though the food above the liquid may darken. If, however, the loss is excessive (for example, if at least half of the liquid is lost), refrigerate the jar(s) and use it within 2 to 3 days.

9. Is it all right to reuse jar fittings (lids and bands)? Lids should not be used a second time since the sealing compound becomes indented by the first use, preventing another airtight seal. Screw bands may be reused unless they are badly rusted or the top edge is pried up which would prevent a proper seal.

10. What causes jars to break in a canner? Breakage can occur for several reasons:

a. Using commercial food jars rather than jars manufactured for home canning,

b. Using jars that have hairline cracks,

c. Putting jars directly on the bottom of the canner instead of on a rack,

d. Putting hot food in cold jars, or

e. Putting jars of raw or unheated food directly into boiling water in the canner, rather than into hot water (breakage occurs due to the sudden change in temperature-too wide a margin between the temperature of filled jars and water in the canner before processing).

11. If I find mold growing inside a jar of canned food, can I just scrape it off and eat the food? Mold growth in foods can raise the pH of the food. In home-canned products, mold growth could mean that the high acid products could become low acid and therefore run the risk of botulism or other bacterial spoilage. Thus, any home-canned product that shows signs of mold growth should be discarded. USDA and microbiologists now recommend against even scooping out the mold on jams and jelly products and using the remaining jam or jelly, even though that used to be suggested.

Sources: The National Center for Home Food Preservation “Frequently Asked Canning Questions” (www.nchfp.uga.edu).

Home & Garden Information Center website at http://hgic.clemson.edu.

For more information, visit the Clemson Home and Garden Information Center website at www.clemson.edu/extension/hgic/ or the National Center for Home Food Preservation website at www.nchfp.uga.edu.

