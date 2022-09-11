FROM ATTIC TO BASEMENT: Fermentation: Preserving tradition and nutrition

As one of the oldest forms of food preservation and preparation, fermentation has been around throughout recorded human history. Still, many consider the process somewhat of a mystery. While most associate alcohol with fermentation, many are unaware of the everyday foods produced through fermentation and how the process occurs. Not to mention, it's a slew of potential health benefits. Fermentation can offer a neatly packaged trifecta of benefits, from a cost-effective standpoint to a natural way to manipulate ingredients and, finally, a nutritional upgrade. Its ability to alter the appearance, texture, and flavor of foods and beverages can offer a newfound approach to everyday ingredients.

Fermentation

Commonly eaten foods and beverages such as sourdough bread, sour cream, buttermilk, soy sauce, miso, pickles, yogurt, cheese, alcohol, vinegar, sauerkraut, kefir, kombucha, cider, coffee, chocolate, Worcestershire sauce, as well as tea, are all traditionally fermented. The processes that produced some of these foods were found to occur quite naturally while others have been refined over time.

As a food preparation, fermentation involves the breakdown and digestion of carbohydrates in foods or beverages by microorganisms under anaerobic (without oxygen) conditions. More specifically, fermentation can refer to the use of yeast to convert sugar into alcohol, as in the case of wine or beer, or the use of “good” bacteria to create lactic acid from milk sugar in cheese-making. The latter scenario, known as lactic acid fermentation or lacto-fermentation, is among the most common method and one of the easiest to experiment with.

The process of fermentation

• Renders food resistant to microbial spoilage and the development of toxins.

• Improves digestion and nutrient absorption of food.

• Preserves food between the time of harvest to consumption

• Enhances flavor and nutritional value

Fermented Vegetables

As one of the more common types of fermentation, lacto-fermentation is most recognizable in dairy products such as buttermilk, cheese, and yogurt. However, lacto-fermentation can also be used to make fermented vegetables. Lacto-fermenting vegetables involves a combination of salt and beneficial bacteria. Traditional lacto-fermentation utilizes the microflora already present on the vegetables as well as a lactic acid bacteria starter culture, such as whey (the liquid portion separated from sour milk, buttermilk, kefir, or yogurt). Salt is used to draw water out of the vegetable tissue, creating a brine that covers the vegetables as the anaerobic bacteria goes to work converting sugars and starches into lactic acid and acetic acid. These acids act as an all-natural preservative while also encouraging the growth of healthy bacteria (including strains of the same probiotics found in yogurt), which improves gut health, enhances the digestion of nutrients, and boosts immunity. Additionally, fermented vegetables keep longer and take on interesting characteristics and flavors while being rich in nutrients and fiber. When prepared properly, fermented vegetables can be stored unrefrigerated and uncooked for months. Fermented vegetables are a great way to store a surplus of produce as well as increase their value.

Cabbage, cucumbers, and olives are, perhaps, the most popular fermented vegetables; however, there are a variety of others, including some fruits that offer a variety of palate-pleasing flavors and textures.

• Carrots

• Garlic

• Soybeans

• Olives

• Cucumbers

• Onions

• Turnips

• Radishes

• Beets

• Cauliflower

• Peppers

• Lemons

• Berries

For more information on fermentation, visit the Home & Garden Information Center website at http://hgic.clemson.edu.