FROM ATTIC TO BASEMENT: Fall -- the peak season for America's apple lovers

Fall is the highlight of the year for America’s apple lovers. That’s when domestic production peaks, and apples are at their best. This means extra flavor for fresh snacking, for pies, or for applesauce.

For a light dessert, raw apples combine well with cheddar cheese. For a kid-pleaser, pair apple slices with peanut butter. Another suggestion is to add extra flavor to poultry or pork stuffing by adding chopped apples.

You may be pleasantly surprised that coleslaw and tuna salad taste better when you add chopped apple.

Many people enjoy baked apples for dessert, as well as for breakfast. A possibility for a side dish for dinner could be a sauté of apples and onions with a sprinkling of grated Parmesan cheese.

Let’s now look at some basic tips for selecting apples. Pick fresh-looking, firm apples with good color. Farmers markets and roadside markets around South Carolina are well stocked with good locally grown apples right now. As far as handling apples, do so carefully. Keep in mind that they bruise easily. Store them in a plastic bag in the refrigerator. The reason for this is that warm temperatures cause apples to rapidly lose crispness and flavor.