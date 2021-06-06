FROM ATTIC TO BASEMENT: Earl, for sandwiches, even if you never ate one

Everyone knows that one of America’s most popular meals, the sandwich, was invented by John Montague.

Who? Well, you might know him as the Earl of Sandwich. The story goes that Montague was so addicted to playing cards that he refused to take breaks for meals, preferring to take his meat and cheese between two slices of bread.

The invention became so popular that it came to be known as a “sandwich” in the Earl’s honor.

Truth is, Montague suffered from a gastro-intestinal disorder brought on by a severe wound received during a naval battle at the age of 17. From that point on he had to subsist on liquid meals.

Nevertheless, he may still have had a role in popularizing the sandwich. In 1748 he visited France, where he discovered that landowners provided their field workers with a noontime meal. The most common meal was made by placing meat, potatoes, vegetables, and sauce between two thick slices of bread.

He was so impressed by the economy of the meals that on his return to England he began to feed them to his own workers.