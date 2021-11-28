FROM ATTIC TO BASEMENT: Does washing food promote food safety?

We usually equate washing to cleanliness. We wash clothes, linens, cars, dishes, and ourselves. It is logical then, that many people believe meat and poultry can be made cleaner and safer by washing them before it is cooked. Is this true? Does washing meat and poultry make it safer to eat?

Studies related to washing meat and poultry indicate that there is no benefit. In fact, washing can allow bacteria on meat and poultry to spread to other ready-to-eat foods. However, cooking to a temperature of at least 145 degrees F for steaks and pork chops will destroy bacteria that are present on the surface of the meat. White meat poultry needs to be cooked to 170 degrees and dark meat to 180 degrees, while ground beef should be cooked to 160 degrees. It is the cooking step, not washing, that is important to kill bacteria present in raw animal products.

Bacteria in raw meat and poultry juices can be spread to other foods, utensils, and surfaces. It’s called cross-contamination.

Washing your hands after handling raw meat or poultry or its packaging is necessary because anything you touch afterward could become contaminated. In other words, you could become ill by picking up a piece of fruit and eating it after handling raw meat or poultry, if you hadn’t washed your hands.

It’s important to prevent cross-contamination from raw meat or poultry juices by washing countertops and sinks with hot, soapy water. If desired, you can follow up by sanitizing them with a solution of one teaspoon of liquid chlorine bleach per quart of water.

The packaging materials from raw meat or poultry can cause cross-contamination too. Never reuse them with other food items. Disposable packaging materials such as foam meat trays, egg cartons, or plastic wraps, should be discarded.

While washing meat is not necessary, washing produce is necessary. Before eating or preparing fresh fruits or vegetables, wash them under cold running tap water to remove any lingering dirt. This step reduces bacteria that can be present, especially if the produce will be eaten raw. If there is a firm surface, such as on potatoes, the surface can be scrubbed with a brush. Simply use cold water to wash fruits and vegetables; it’s not necessary to use detergent or soap. These products are not approved or labeled by the Food and Drug Administration for use on foods. You could ingest residues from soap or detergent absorbed in the product.

When you’re preparing fruits and vegetables, cut away any damaged or bruised areas because bacteria that cause illness can thrive in those places. Refrigerate any fresh-cut items such as salad or pieces of fruit right away for best food quality and food safety.

For more information about food safety, visit the Home & Garden Information Center website at http://hgic.clemson.edu.

