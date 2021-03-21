FROM ATTIC TO BASEMENT: Do you know just how cold your freezer, fridge are?

Should you eat that slice of meat you just found in the back of the freezer? If you don’t know what it is and how long it’s been in there, probably not. That’s just one of the kinds of questions on food safety that the Home and Garden Information Center at Clemson University gets on a regular basis.

Cold storage in the freezer or refrigerator is the best way to protect foods from bacterial growth -- 40°F or lower in the refrigerator and 0°F or lower in the freezer. Foods in the refrigerator will begin to freeze at 32°F, so ideal refrigerator temperatures are between 32 and 40°F.

The only sure way to know your freezer and refrigerator are set for the proper temperatures is to buy two thermometers made specifically for use in freezers or refrigerators and put them in your cold storage units.

Once you’ve done that, all you need to know is how long different foods will keep, keeping in mind the old adage “If in doubt, throw it out!” Sometimes your nose will tell you all you need to know.

When it comes to refrigerator storage, the following foods will keep no more than two days: fresh ground meats and stew meats; gravy and meat broth; fresh poultry and fresh fish; shrimp, scallops, crayfish and squid; shucked clams, mussels and oysters.