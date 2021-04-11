FROM ATTIC TO BASEMENT: Choosing breakfast cereals

• between 10 and 25% of the Daily Value for key vitamins and minerals (e.g. iron, folate, B6 and B12).

(*A gram is a metric unit to measure weight. It is about the weight of a paper clip.)

It is important to understand what counts as a one-ounce serving, because most Americans are used to eating servings much larger than that. In ready-to-eat breakfast cereal, a one-ounce serving is 1 cup flakes or rounds or 1¼ cup puffed cereal. A one-ounce serving of a cooked cereal is ½ cup. For example, a serving of oatmeal equals: ½ cup cooked; 1 packet instant, or 1 ounce dry (regular or quick).

These cereals may contain more fat, sugars or sodium than you would expect, and many have saturated fats from coconut and palm oils. A healthier alternative is muesli, made with grains, nuts, and dried fruit. Granola-type cereals and cereals with nuts contain more fat. Cereals with dried fruit are naturally higher in sugar.