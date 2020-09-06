FROM ATTIC TO BASEMENT: Caffeine: The stimulant people need to get started

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

What is Caffeine?

Caffeine is found naturally in the leaves, seeds, and fruits of more than 60 plant species worldwide. It is added to some beverages and foods for flavor. People have enjoyed caffeinated beverages since ancient times. Caffeine is a mild central nervous system stimulant that provides the safe kick that some people need to get started. It can help to fight fatigue, boost physical endurance, and enhance mental abilities and mood.

Caffeine Quick Facts

• If caffeine is abruptly discontinued, for a day or two you may experience mild withdrawal symptoms such as a headache, fatigue or drowsiness. To avoid this, slowly cut back on your consumption over several days. Then get in the habit of drinking water instead of some of the coffee in your diet.

• A cup of coffee does not help to sober up a person who has been drinking alcoholic beverages. Gourmet coffee drinks put more into the body than just caffeine. They add almost 200 calories to the daily calorie intake, primarily from whole milk and whipped cream. If you like a latte or café mocha in the morning, reduce your coffee calories by switching to skim milk or by passing on the whipped cream.