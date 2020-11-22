FROM ATTIC TO BASEMENT: Buying and storing a turkey

As Thanksgiving approaches, cooking the traditional turkey dinner gives rise to anxieties and questions. What kind of turkey should I buy? Should I buy a frozen turkey or a fresh one? How do I store my turkey?

There are many different types of turkeys on the market today: fresh, frozen, self-basting, and pre-stuffed. They will be identified on the label. Also, on the label is an inspection mark that lets you know the turkey has been inspected by the United States Department of Agriculture and that it is safe, wholesome, and accurately labeled. About 95% of all turkeys and other meat and poultry products are inspected by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The label will also indicate a USDA grade mark - usually grade A. Turkeys that are grade A are meaty, have a well-developed layer of fat in the skin and are practically free from pin feathers, bruises, cuts, tears on the breast and legs, and broken bones.

For more tender, mild flavored turkeys, look for the words young turkey (usually 4-6 months of age). There are also young turkeys labeled fryer-roaster turkey (usually under 16 weeks of age). The sex designation of hen or tom is optional on the label and is an indication of size rather than the tenderness of a turkey.