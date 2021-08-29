FROM ATTIC TO BASEMENT: Build a better salad

Then there are the “goodies.” Nuts and seeds like peanuts or sunflower seeds are excellent toppers. Croutons are also tasty. A sprinkling of raisins adds a touch of sweetness that works well with most salads. Other dried fruit possibilities include banana chips, dried cherries, or even dried cranberries, which are sometimes marketed as “craisins.”

Offer some whole-grain crackers on the side. Apple slices, canned pears or peaches, cantaloupe, and honeydew melon, or even watermelon chunks are welcome additions, too.

At the end of the super salad buffet, offer a few choices of salad dressings. Ranch, the perennial favorite, is usually in most refrigerators, along with honey mustard and Thousand Island. If you don’t have some on hand, honey mustard can be stirred together by combining lite mayonnaise and mustard with just a little honey. Thousand Island can be made by combining lite mayo with chili sauce or ketchup and adding sweet pickle relish.