FROM ATTIC TO BASEMENT: All about summer squash

If you like summer squash, then June is a good month to get it fresh. It grows well all over the state and is being harvested right now. Summer squashes come in a range of shapes and colors and can be prepared in a variety of ways. The following tips will help you to get the most out of this tasty vegetable.

Whether you are growing or buying summer squash, it should be handled with care. It is very thin-skinned and easily damaged. Select small to medium sizes for the best flavor and texture. Squash can be stored for up to a week in the refrigerator.

Squash can be eaten raw and is a perfect addition to a vegetable tray. It can be cooked in a variety of ways including sautéed, roasted, baked, and deep-fried. You can even make a “pasta or noodle” with it. This technique works beautifully with zucchini and is created by cutting the squash into long thin strips or using a vegetable spiral slicer or mandolin so that it resembles noodles. Once prepped the noodles can be sautéed with garlic and olive oil for about 5 minutes. According to the Joy of Cooking1, squash has an affinity for butter, cream, or olive oil, grated parmesan, red pepper flakes, and sauces typically used on pasta. It pairs well with tomatoes, onions, peppers, garlic, oregano, marjoram, basil parsley, dill, rosemary, sage, and tarragon, as well as lemon, cheese, butter, olive oil, and capers.