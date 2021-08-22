FROM ATTIC TO BASEMENT: A rainbow of peppers

Peppers come in a variety of colors and flavors. Whether you like them sweet or hot, green or red, yellow or orange, or even purple, there’s a pepper to suit everyone’s taste.
Peppers are generally divided into two groups based on pungency: sweet or hot. A pungent pepper produces a sharp sensation of taste and smell. In peppers, the reason for pungency is a substance called capsaicin which is around the seed and along the walls of the fruits.
All peppers have capsaicin in different amounts. The common green bell pepper is one of the mild or sweet varieties, and the pungent quality is almost non-existent. However, the long conical fruits of the chili pepper group can be hot and spicy due to the high levels of capsaicin.
The sweet peppers are more popular in traditional cooking in the United States. They are used for stuffing, flavoring and slicing for fresh eating. They come in many colors from yellow to red to purple to brown. The green pepper is actually the un-ripened fruit. All peppers will eventually turn to their mature, ripe color depending on the variety.
The hot or chili peppers are used in Mexican and South American dishes, as well as many other cultures around the world. There are numerous types, each having a distinctive taste from mild and rich to spicy and fiery hot. Chili peppers can be used fresh or allowed to dry. If you like forehead sweating, lip numbing flavor, use the whole pepper. If you want to tone down the pungency, remove the seeds and veins before eating or using for cooking.
When you’re handling hot peppers, be very careful and remember to wash your hands before rubbing your eyes, or you may experience a burning sensation due to the capsaicin oil. Wearing plastic gloves during preparation is good option to keep the capsaicin compounds from getting on your skin.
When you’re eating hot peppers and you need to “put out the fire,” do not drink water. Since capsaicin compounds are oils, they don’t mix with water. It is better to drink milk or eat bananas, pasta or potatoes. These oil-absorbing foods will help dissolve the burning sensation.
On a scale of one to ten with ten being the hottest, the habanero peppers (sometimes called “scotch bonnets”) are considered a 10. These bright orange-yellow fruits are said to be 100 to 300 times hotter than jalapeno peppers, which are a 5. Anaheim and pepperoncini peppers are relatively mild compared to the others mentioned and would qualify as 1 or 2 on the scale of ten.
Peppers are an excellent source of vitamin C and are a good choice for nutrition whether you like them sweet or hot.
