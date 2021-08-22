FROM ATTIC TO BASEMENT: A rainbow of peppers

Peppers come in a variety of colors and flavors. Whether you like them sweet or hot, green or red, yellow or orange, or even purple, there’s a pepper to suit everyone’s taste.

Peppers are generally divided into two groups based on pungency: sweet or hot. A pungent pepper produces a sharp sensation of taste and smell. In peppers, the reason for pungency is a substance called capsaicin which is around the seed and along the walls of the fruits.

All peppers have capsaicin in different amounts. The common green bell pepper is one of the mild or sweet varieties, and the pungent quality is almost non-existent. However, the long conical fruits of the chili pepper group can be hot and spicy due to the high levels of capsaicin.

The sweet peppers are more popular in traditional cooking in the United States. They are used for stuffing, flavoring and slicing for fresh eating. They come in many colors from yellow to red to purple to brown. The green pepper is actually the un-ripened fruit. All peppers will eventually turn to their mature, ripe color depending on the variety.