From a TV show to a bridge table

Which sitcom had the largest viewing audience ever for its final episode?

Which character in that show would have made a good bridge player?

In today's deal, after South opened with a strong no-trump, it would have been unsound for West to enter the fray with two spades, which requires at least a six-card suit (unless it shows a spade-minor two-suiter). North's raise to two no-trump indicated 9 points and was game-invitational. South, with a maximum 17 and three lovely aces, had an automatic raise to game.

West led the textbook spade six: two, jack, king. Declarer led a heart to the dummy and ran the club queen. West, who enjoyed living dangerously, ducked! However, as West anticipated, declarer repeated the club finesse at trick four.

What did West do next? Clearly the spade suit was a nonstarter. The play to the first trick had shown declarer to be holding the A-K-10. What about the point-count? North had 9, West 12 and South presumably 16 or 17. That left just 2 or 3 for East. The only useful card East could hold was the diamond queen.