From a magazine to an online table

Recently, I received an email from Sandy Harlow. He is a reader of my column in the American Contract Bridge League's monthly magazine, the Bridge Bulletin.

I had been doing a series about handling trump suits and had ended with a deal featuring a dummy reversal. This had interested Harlow, and he determined to keep his eyes open for one. A day or two later, lo and behold, he played the deal in today's diagram during an online duplicate at Bridge Base Online.

How did Harlow play in five diamonds after West (a robot) led the spade eight?

North's two-diamond response was an inverted minor-suit raise, showing at least game-invitational values and denying a four-card major. Harlow's immediate jump to game was precipitate, but he and his partner, a robot, had not discussed follow-up sequences.

Harlow wanted to win 12 tricks if possible. He noted that he had started with five trump tricks, but if he ruffed two hearts in his hand, that number would be up to six.

Harlow won with his spade ace, played a diamond to the ace, ruffed a heart (East correctly not playing his ace), led a club to the king and ruffed a second heart. Then declarer cashed the diamond queen, played a trump to the king and took the diamond jack, which squeezed East in three suits! He could not hold all of the side suits. Eventually, East parted with a spade, turning Harlow's spade seven was a 12th winner.

Plus 420 was a decent score, but a number of pairs played in three no-trump, which made with at least one overtrick for 430 or more.