Friends want reader to pay the tab

DEAR HARRIETTE: My two best friends and I go out to dinner every Friday night. We started this tradition after I got a huge promotion at my job and treated everyone to dinner. This happened several months ago.

Both of my friends have their own jobs and make good money. The problem is that they still expect me to pay the bill every time we go out for our Friday dinners. I don't do it every time, but they always suggest. It makes for an awkward evening when they consistently suggest that I handle the bill. When I asked them why they always think that I should cover them, they said that it's because I have the highest-paying job. They also say that we pay for each other all the time, and it's not a big deal. It is a big deal because I've never asked them to pay for anything I do, and I always handle my own tab. I'm thinking I may want to stop the Friday dinner tradition altogether. What should I do? -- Split the Check