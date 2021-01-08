Friends upset that reader won't attend party

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've been cleaning house, and I came across a bunch of old photos of me and my friends over the past 10 years or so. I have enjoyed recalling the different experiences, but I am also mortified looking at myself. I have been working like mad and doing little else, and now I look like I've been sitting on my butt for 10 years. How could I not have noticed that? I recall friends inviting me to go on walks with them or to join them on some weight-loss program or another, but honestly, it never occurred to me that the invitation was more for me than for them. I need to turn my life around, but I'm worried that it's too late. I'm already in my 50s. Can a middle-aged person shed 50 pounds in real life? -- No TV Movie