Friend's sky-high heels ruing evening

DEAR HARRIETTE: I went out to dinner with a couple my husband and I like a lot. We got dressed up, which was a lot of fun. But my friend had on such uncomfortably high heels that she could hardly walk. It was a nice evening, and we wanted to stroll a little bit, but honestly, she could hardly go 10 steps without complaining. Don't get me wrong -- I love fashion, and it's so much fun to dress up, especially now. But it seems stupid to me to wear shoes that you can't walk in at all.

We ended up not being able to take our little stroll. Our date night ended fairly abruptly because all my friend could do was stand on the corner while her husband went to get the car. What's worse is she didn't think there was anything wrong with her being unable to walk. I thought it was ridiculous. I guess she could see the expression on my face, because she rolled her eyes and didn't talk to me anymore. What do I even do with that? Should I call her? What in the world would I say? I didn't mean to hurt her feelings, but the whole thing was just absurd. -- Too High