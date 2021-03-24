Friends looking for new hobbies

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am in desperate need of a new hobby. During quarantine I have done my fair share of puzzles, I have crocheted ad nauseum and I am so sick of reading. What can I do to stop myself from going stir crazy? I would like something that my friends and I could do together. We are all women in our 40s with kids and differing schedules, but we can come together on weekends. What would you suggest? -- Bored of Netflix

DEAR BORED OF NETFLIX: Yes, it has been a whole year since we were able to move freely in the world. Here's where creativity needs to step in. Thanks to the weather warming up, it may not be so hard to manage. Can you ladies start a walking group in your neighborhood? Getting outside and moving your body can be tons of fun -- and good for your health, too. You may want to take a yoga class on the weekend or start a gardening project. Think outdoors. Even with the threat of COVID-19 lingering for all of us, doing activities outside is still considered safer than being together inside.