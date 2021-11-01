Friend's friends weigh in on fight

DEAR HARRIETTE: I got into a pretty explosive fight with my friend last weekend. We made up almost immediately, but today she told me that she told her other friends about our argument. She told me that these other friends advised her to end our friendship. I'm offended that she took our issues to other people. Her friends are not necessarily my friends, and I feel that they took this opportunity to badmouth me. How should I handle this? -- Not My Friends

DEAR NOT MY FRIENDS: When bad things happen, people often go to others to discuss. You can't fault your friend for confiding in others.

Step back a moment and think about the situation. What actually happened? What did you say to each other, and what was your role in the fight? Do you feel like you crossed a line? Whatever your part was in the argument, apologize for it. Tell your friend exactly how you feel about what you said or did and how sincere you are about regretting it. Then add that you know that if the two of you decide you can move beyond and forgive each other, your friendship will be OK. Tell her you understand that she needs to talk about it, but you hope that she will not allow her other friends' opinions to sever your ties.