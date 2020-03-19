Friends' apathy bothers reader

DEAR HARRIETTE: Now that things are heating up in the race for the presidency, I am noticing that fewer and fewer of my friends are paying attention. Last year, this was all we seemed to talk about. Now, it's like pulling teeth to get those same young people, who are just about to vote for the first or second time, to pay any attention at all. They say they got exhausted by the fussing and fighting and are uninspired to continue. I am horrified. If people get apathetic already, what will happen come November? -- Prepare To Vote

DEAR PREPARE TO VOTE: It is true that there has been a lot of discussion about the upcoming election, especially for people who have been paying attention. It is possible to get fatigued by the negative aspects of the race, but you are right to acknowledge that if people do not stay engaged, we will not be fulfilling our duty in a democracy. I believe that as the primaries continue to occur across the country, people will regain interest in what's going on.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

You can help stir your friends' interest by pointing out what the election results are and what's going on in the White House, and asking them to chime in with their views. If you inquire directly you are likely to reignite some interest.