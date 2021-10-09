Friend's activism seems performative

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend is very performative when it comes to social causes, and it bothers me. I cannot tell how genuine her support is because it seems that everything she does is for show. There are no actions behind her words. I think she only supports certain movements (i.e. Black Lives Matter and preventing the enforcement of the Texas abortion law) as a trend. How do I approach her about this? -- Performative Friend

DEAR PERFORMATIVE FRIEND: Before you approach your friend, check in with yourself. What specific actions do you wish your friend would take? What are you willing to challenge her on to encourage her to do more than talk? What do you think is realistic to ask of her?

With those answers, go for it. Rather than trying to break her down about whether she does more than talk, encourage her to do specific things. Perhaps you know about a charitable project that focuses on work she says she appreciates that's in need of donations. Tell her about it and suggest that she make a contribution. Encourage her to sign petitions to change laws she doesn't like.

You should also accept that many people do simply talk a good game and don't back it up with action. If your friend does not change, stop judging her and focus on what you care about. Align yourself with others who share your values.