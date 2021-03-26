Friend won't stop trying to set me up

Your friend's fixation on setting you up isn't about you. It's probably not a coincidence that she started up with the matchmaking mania after her husband died. Perhaps she's using it as a distraction from her grief, so she's projecting it onto you. I suggest gently asking her why she keeps bringing up the subject and lovingly asking her to please drop it.

Dear Annie: I'm a cashier, and every day I see people who are gambling addicts. I would never approach strangers and lecture them, nor even bring up the subject to them. But perhaps if they can see some signs, they may be able to see themselves and recognize that they may need professional help.

One of the first signs may be when, instead of just buying an occasional ticket as they did previously, they start doing so out of boredom rather than fun, and trying to "make up" for what they already spent. Others are further along the path, and instead of taking their tickets home, they will stay for half an hour or more scratching in the store, until they run out of money. It would be great if you could publish some resources for people who are addicted to gambling. -- Concerned Citizen

Dear Concerned: I appreciate your raising this important subject. By some estimates, there are roughly 10 million Americans who struggle with this. I encourage anyone who finds themselves gambling more often than they'd like to to reach out to the National Council on Problem Gambling at 1-800-522-4700. Another resource is SMART Recovery which offers support in recovery from many forms of addiction, including gambling.

