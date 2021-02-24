DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend won't stop making comments about my weight gain. I'm probably about 20 pounds heavier since the start of the pandemic, but I'm taking the necessary steps to lose the weight now. Even when I feel a bit smaller, she will still find a way to sneak in an uncalled-for remark. Even when she means her comments as compliments, they make me uncomfortable and insecure. I'm growing to resent her. Do you think it's worth addressing? -- Weight Gain

DEAR WEIGHT GAIN: Tell your friend you want to talk to her, then lay it all on the line. Point out that whether or not she realizes it, her comments are hurtful. You are completely aware of the fact that you have gained weight, and you have started to do something about it. Having her constantly berating you for how you look is not helpful. Tell her that she is constantly hurting your feelings and that you want her to stop. If she cannot figure out how to be supportive, make it clear that you will have to distance yourself from her.

If your friend honestly attempts to curb her comments, keep her in the friend group. Otherwise, pivot away from her and toward your supportive friends.