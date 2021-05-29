Friend won't stop bringing up the past

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a friend who holds a grudge like nobody's business. He has been brooding about an unfortunate incident involving one of his best friends for a few years now. I thought that the two of them had resolved things, but I saw them interacting the other day, and it was obvious that he is still holding on to his pain.

While I get that he had a bad moment with this guy some years ago, that's over now. Plus, back in the day, he was extremely difficult. He is acting like he was the prince in this situation, but I don't think so. When I have tried to point out that both of them were wrong in different ways, he accepts no responsibility for his role in the demise of the friendship. I would be OK to stop talking about it and let him brood in his corner, but he keeps bringing it up. What can I do? -- Enough

DEAR ENOUGH: The next time this friend brings up the situation with your other friend, stop him before he gets wound up. Remind him that you have listened to his complaints and feelings about this situation, and you have nothing else to say. Ask him to change the subject.