Friend won't respect boundaries

DEAR NEED STYLE HELP: You have an ambitious list of goals. The way to be successful in accomplishing them is to address them one by one. Since summer is almost over, get that job right now. The good news is that most industries are in need of help. There are more "help wanted" signs these days than ever. Pay attention to how people dress on that job, and follow suit. As far as an overall makeover, think about your goals and objectives. What does that look like? What do you want to do with your life? What field will you pursue in college? Imagine yourself fulfilling your dreams. How does that person present himself? Add key pieces to your wardrobe that are young and ambitious at the same time. Add a pair of trousers to your wardrobe, especially if you mostly wear jeans. Invest in a sport coat, shirt and tie. On the casual side, notice the styles and brands that your friends wear. Ask a friend whose style you like to recommend a T-shirt, hoodie, sneakers or other wardrobe item for you.