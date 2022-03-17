Friend wants to celebrate St. Patrick's Day

DEAR HARRIETTE: It's St. Patrick's Day again, and this year we get to celebrate. Last year, COVID-19 shut us down. I love to hang out with my friends on this day. The only thing is that I am sober, and my friends are not. I got sober during the pandemic and am proud of myself for sticking with it. I am not worried that I will feel the need to drink if I hang out with my friends, but I worry that they will feel uncomfortable around me. They all know I'm sober, which makes some of them self-conscious around me when they drink. I told one friend that I do want to hang with them, and I am happy to be the designated driver. Do you think that's OK? -- Designated Driver

DEAR DESIGNATED DRIVER: Before you head out, check in with your sponsor if you have one. Even though you have done great for the time that you have been sober, it is generally not recommended to be around people, places and things that once served as triggers for you to drink. So, take stock of your state of mind and ability to stay grounded if you go out with your friends for a night of drinking.

If you go out with them, don't commit to being the designated driver. You may not want to stay out with them to the bitter end. Instead, you can offer to drive anybody home who wants to leave when you are ready to go. They should arrange for a car service if they cannot drive. You can spend time with your friends, resist the urge to tell them what to do, including when to curb their drinking, and bow out when the scene heads south.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm feeling stuck at my current job because I don't have a degree. I know that a degree isn't an end-all-be-all, but that's just one of many reasons that my resume might not stack up against competition when I get back into the job market. How can I stand out to potential employers? -- Feeling Stuck

DEAR FEELING STUCK: The good news is that there are lots of jobs available out there. You need to work on your resume to highlight your attributes. Think about the work you have done in your life thus far. What skills have you developed? Think of examples of ways in which you have been a problem solver that you can describe. What do you enjoy? You may need to get creative in how you present yourself so that potential employers can look beyond your academic history and toward your work and life experience.

Figure out what the needs are in your community. The best way to secure a job is to fill a need. Match your skills to a company's needs. Be able to explain why you are right to fill that particular role, and you are golden.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0