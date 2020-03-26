Friend's request is too much

DEAR HARRIETTE: I got a social media message from a guy who went to college with me. We have not communicated in more than 20 years, and there he was in my inbox. He was very pleasant, and we started chatting on WhatsApp. It has been nice striking up a casual friendship with this guy -- up until he made what I consider to be the "big ask." He lives in another country and wants to visit the United States. He asked if he could stay with me on this visit. I don't know this guy like that, and I do not feel comfortable inviting him to stay with me.

I don't mean to be rude, but this request came as a surprise, and I do not want to agree to this. What should I say? -- Long-Lost Ties

DEAR LONG-LOST TIES: "No" is a complete sentence.

Without seeming mean or cold, you can simply be honest. Tell this man that you have enjoyed getting to know him since he reached out on social media. Offer that you would be happy to meet up with him and go out to dinner or something if and when he comes to the States. But draw the line by explaining that you did not mean to mislead him in any way, but you are not inviting him to stay at your home. He is not coming to the U.S. solely to spend time with you. This is important to remember so that you do not unwittingly get stuck with this guy upon his arrival.