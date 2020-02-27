Friend's food pickiness is rude

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a friend who is super picky. My mother is Thai, and she makes many Thai delicacies whenever I have friends over. My other friends eat -- and enjoy -- my mother's food. However, this one friend refuses to eat it or says it's disgusting.

I have tried numerous times to find certain foods that my friend may like, to no avail. At this point, whenever I have her over, I have to order food instead of eating my mother's home-cooked meals. Her reactions to my mom's food are a bit rude. What should I do? -- Picky Friend

DEAR PICKY FRIEND: Your friend is rude, and her behavior is unacceptable. If she cannot find a way to be more gracious about eating your mother's food at your home, stop inviting her over. It would be one thing if she were allergic to the food your mother prepares, but that's not it.

Think about your mother. I'm sure it hurts her feelings to know that you order food especially for this person when she visits your house. Don't insult your mother by giving in to your friend's eating peculiarities. Instead, spend time with her elsewhere.