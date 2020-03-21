Friend's BF has body odor

DEAR HARRIETTE: One of my friends told me about this guy that she has been dating for a while. She really likes his company and how much of a gentleman he is. The only downside is that he smells. I asked if he had any religious restrictions to washing, and she said he doesn't. She says his odor is so bad, it fills up a room and people avoid them. It sounded a bit extreme, but now she's saying that it's hard to be near him, and she is starting to be self-conscious. She worries that she smells bad when she's around him. How do you tell a person they smell bad in a nice way? -- What to Say

DEAR WHAT TO SAY: One of the steps of intimacy is figuring out how to address tough subjects with each other. Hygiene is one of those extremely touchy subjects. What I have seen over time -- and I hope this doesn't sound sexist -- is that women can be positive influences on men in relationships in this way. Sometimes when men have been single for a long time, they have not paid close attention to things like body odor. Being in a relationship makes that a glaring concern. Your friend should tell her boyfriend that she has noticed that he sometimes has a strong scent. She can ask him what products he uses to bathe and potentially recommend or even give him products that may be helpful. Basic hygiene is a good start. Chances are, he will be more mindful of bathing if she brings it up to him.

