Friend relies on reader for mental health help

DEAR HARRIETTE: Lately, my friend has really been struggling with her mental health. She often confides in me about her panic attacks and depressive episodes. Although I am sympathetic to her cause and try my best to be present, it's starting to affect my mental health as well. I deeply care for her, but I am trying to deal with my own problems, and I don't know if I have the energy to be there for her as well as myself. At the same time, I don't want to drop her. What should I do? -- Burdened by Friendship

DEAR BURDENED BY FRIENDSHIP: It can be excruciatingly difficult to draw the line in a friendship when you experience rough times, but sometimes it is necessary. You are not a therapist or a mental health professional; you have to remember that. You can encourage your friend to seek professional help. If she has a therapist, suggest that she schedule an appointment right away. If she does not, prompt her to find one. If you think her parents should be alerted, speak to them. True friendship sometimes calls for such action.

In order to take care of yourself, let your friend know that you have to step back for a bit. You don't have to tell her that it is because she is making you feel bad. Make yourself busy. She won't like it, but it will be for your own good.