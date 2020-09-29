Friend keeps going back for more

My friend says he won't leave Florida because his boys live there. They are like 31, 29 and 27 -- big boys who certainly can take care of themselves. I just have been in such shock over all of this that I had to leave the friendship. It just seems too codependent on his behalf, and she is somewhat of a narcissist. She lies about the truth, but that could be part of her illness -- who knows? Do you think this is normal, and how would you have handled this if this was your friend? -- Just Don't Get It

Dear Just Don't Get It: "Normal" is defined in the dictionary as conforming to a typical standard. No, this is not normal behavior, but I use that word with caution. He clearly loves his ex-wife and is having a difficult time letting her go. If she really has changed and is sober, if they have gone to marriage counseling and he has forgiven her, then I'm not here to judge his decision as not normal, and you shouldn't be either. In fact, I commend him. The disease of alcoholism can ruin families and cause all sorts of terrible behavior. He was looking to you to be a friend when he was dealing with a difficult time.

I also respect his decision to want to be close to his adult children. Although they are grown and can take care of themselves, that doesn't mean he can't be close to them now. If I were you, I might take a look at myself and see why I judged him and his ex-wife so harshly.

