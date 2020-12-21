Friend is fickle about communicating

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a friend who calls me only when he needs something. He rarely responds when I email him, even if I ask for feedback from him. This friendship is very one-sided. When he is attentive, though, he showers me with his thoughts and charm.

I have grown tired of this over the years. I feel like if I need something, I cannot count on him to show up. Yet he expects that whenever he calls, I will jump. I have backed off a lot and not been as responsive of late because I'm just worn out by it all. His birthday is coming up. Part of me wants to blow it off. Should I reach out? -- One-Way Street

DEAR ONE-WAY STREET: You and your friend have established a pattern of engagement, whether or not you like it. I wouldn't use his birthday as a time to punish him for being himself, even if that means not treating you the way you want to be treated. Send him a birthday text. Be your thoughtful self, but don't go further.