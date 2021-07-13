Friend has attitude when she is ignored

DEAR CONCERNED: You should have said something to this woman on your trip, but now will do. Sit down with her and ask her how she is doing. Tell her how worried you and your other friends were during your vacation because of her constant intoxication. Remind her how much you love her and that you are not judging her. Moreover, you want her to know that you think she needs some help. You believe she is developing a drinking problem. Ask her what she thinks. Do your best to get her to talk to you. Ask what's going on in her life that may be prompting her to drink too much. Find out if she even realizes this is happening. As one of her best friends, let her know you have her back and that pointing out this behavior is how you are supporting her right now.