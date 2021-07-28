Friend hanging with other people

DEAR HARRIETTE: A few months ago, one of my friends texted in our group chat that she needed to take a break from us. She has always struggled with her mental health, and she explained that she couldn't handle the pressure of hanging out with people right now. She said that if we wanted to, we could add her back by the end of June.

Yesterday, an acquaintance posted an Instagram photo hanging out with the same friend who said she couldn't handle being with people right now, which really hurt all of our feelings. Our friend hasn't reached out to us about being added back in the group chat, when it's well past the end of June. My friend group doesn't want to keep chasing her, even though we adore her. Do we keep pushing or let her go? -- Friend Group Drama

DEAR FRIEND GROUP DRAMA: Friend dynamics can be complicated and usually don't follow simple rules. Yes, your friend said she needed time away from your group. Of course that was hard to accept. Now it hurts because you see that she is spending time with others and not with you. What you need to do is step back and give her space. She is finding ways to enjoy herself right now, and that is her prerogative. Let her be.