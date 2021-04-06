Friend doesn't want relationship

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've known the man who I am currently "seeing" for three years. We've never been in a relationship before -- we've always just been long-distance friends. It is almost as if we are pen pals. We met through social media.

My friend has always lived in a different state, and it wasn't until the end of last year that we finally got to meet in person. It was so wonderful, but he told me that even though he loved and enjoyed our time together, he's been in a long-distance relationship before and it did not go well, so he doesn't want to be in a long-distance relationship with me. Despite this, we speak much more frequently now and have basically continued on with a relationship. I feel that I've made up my mind that this is who I want to be with, but he still has reservations. Do you think that I'm wasting my time? -- Long Distance