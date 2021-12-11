Friend deserves truth

Dear Annie: My husband works with a guy, "Dave." I met Dave's girlfriend, "Julie," last summer, and she's a sweet, earnest, trusting person. She and I became friends, and we text and meet for coffee when we can.

Dave has been really unkind to her in public (my husband witnessed this a few times), and he's said some shockingly cruel things to her. She finally broke up with him a few weeks ago but, being a sensitive and romantic soul, is feeling torn and wistful.

My husband tells me that Dave has been bragging at work about hooking up with girls all over town and also with Julie because "she was available." He also said he hates condoms and doesn't use protection. I'm concerned for my friend's safety. If Dave reaches out to her and wants to reconnect, she'll possibly be open to it again and won't realize he's putting her at risk.

Should I tell her about his behavior? She'll be hurt, and it will certainly cause drama and make things awkward for my husband at work. Maybe Dave and Julie have cut all contact now. On the other hand, she knows him better than she knows me. What do you think? None of my business? Or is it wrong to stay silent? -- No Drama Mama

Dear No Drama: Although it's a new friendship, I'd say your relationship with Julie trumps the one your husband has with a schmuck of a co-worker like Dave. And if it involves a potential risk to her personal health -- information Dave likely will not volunteer if they do rekindle a relationship -- Julie should know one way or the other.

Gently let Julie know the gist of what you've heard. (Fewer gory details means less risk of trouble at work for your husband.) With this new information, Julie can make a more informed decision about Dave. And if she decides he's history, you may have been what saved her from more headaches, heartache or worse.

