Friend borrows reader's tool

DEAR HARRIETTE: A friend of mine borrowed my paint sprayer about a month ago. My paint sprayer was very expensive -- about $300 -- and I've only used it once. About two weeks later, he told me his wife filed for a divorce. How do I delicately ask for my property back in this situation? Should I ask him or his wife? -- Need It Back

DEAR NEED IT BACK: Your friend borrowed your paint sprayer. He is the one responsible for giving it back to you. Ask him right away to return it. That transaction should be simple and straightforward.

The impending divorce is a completely different matter. Be a good listener on this point. Do your best not to take sides. Ask your friend how he is doing and if he needs anything. Do not pass judgment on what's going on between the two of them. Also, stay out of the details to the best of your ability. This truly is their business, not yours.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I was invited to my co-worker's wedding. I have a great relationship with him, and I support him 100%. We work well together and have developed a friendship over the years. I feel like I am very accepting of him the way he is, even though he is different from me. The problem is that my co-worker will be entering a same-sex marriage, and homosexuality goes against my beliefs.