Friend blows her budget

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am watching my friend make poor financial decisions. Recently, she and I sat down and broke down all of her monthly expenses. We came up with a monthly budget that factored in her rent, gas, groceries and everything else she'll need. After we broke it down, she was disappointed in what she would have left for discretionary spending. It's been a month since we did this, and I've already watched her spend what must have been half of her monthly budget on nonessential shopping. Should I say something to her about this? -- Poor Decisions

DEAR POOR DECISIONS: You have done your part by helping your friend see a clear path to making smarter decisions about money based on what she has. Now it is her time to stick to the plan you two designed.

Yes, you can remind her and talk to her about her reality. It can be terribly disappointing to see how far your income does NOT stretch to meet your needs or expectations.

It is going to take time for her to come to terms with her resources and her life. You can cheerlead and also remind her that financial freedom will come only with discipline. Point out that if she doesn't stop her reckless spending now, she will be broke before the month is out. Resist bailing her out. If she has to face the consequences of her overspending, it may help her to take greater responsibility for her actions.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a friend with whom I have a superficial relationship. We used to go to college together, but after graduation, we stopped speaking to each other for months.

For my birthday last week, she posted a long, intimate birthday tribute to me on her Instagram page. She called me her best friend in the post. This didn't sit right with me. What could this be about? -- We're Not That Close

DEAR WE'RE NOT THAT CLOSE: Your understanding of closeness may be different from this person's. Perhaps you are closer to her than she is with other friends. Or, if your instinct serves you, there is something else at play.

Question: Is it important enough for you to investigate? I ask because you could just let it go. She may feel some need to declare her allegiance to you on social media. You can simply let it be, not respond and continue on with your life. If you feel it needs to be addressed, however, you could reach out to her and ask to get together and talk. Tell her that you saw her birthday message to you. While it was sweet, you wonder why she wrote something that's not reflective of your friendship. Listen for clues and respond appropriately.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0