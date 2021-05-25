Friend asking too much

DEAR HARRIETTE: A good friend of mine really admires my current boss. She has been pestering me to get her an interview with him, or at least a phone call. I told her that I'm not comfortable using my job to put her in contact with my boss, especially since she doesn't really have anything of value to say to him. I feel like a bad friend for not helping her out, but I know that I could get in trouble at work if I give her what she's asking for. What do I do? -- Do It Yourself

DEAR DO IT YOURSELF: All you have is your reputation, your word. With your boss, I hope that your word counts for a lot. Do not set up a meeting between your boss and your friend now. Wait. There is a way for you to make her dream come true without damaging your reputation.

When you believe that you have established a strong rapport with your boss, you can tell him that you have a good friend who wants to meet him. Tell your boss the truth -- your friend greatly admires him and has asked to meet. Add that you do not necessarily think this is about a job, just a meeting. Tell your boss a bit about your friend, including her professional background.