Friend always wants to meet on her turf

DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend lives in East Los Angeles, and I live in the Valley. Whenever we hang out, she usually suggests that we do things on her side of town because the Valley "doesn't have a nightlife scene." I don't mind taking the drive every once in a while, but most of the time she wants to drink. Because of the drive I have to make, I don't get to drink with her. I don't think that this is fair, but I don't want to make it into a big issue. How can we compromise? -- Meet Halfway

DEAR MEET HALFWAY: It's smart that you are thinking hard on this one. Drinking and driving is dangerous, as you know, and Los Angeles has very strict penalties for those who break the rules. Even more, you want to be safe.

Talk to your friend and tell her what your concern is. You do not always want to be the one who can't hang out. Do your research to learn if there are any fun places in your neighborhood where she might want to visit. Invite her to try one of them. You may also consider doing sleepovers on the nights that you do hang out. For safety, think about going to your friend's house, dropping off both cars and getting a car service to take you to the bar. Sleep at her house and then drive home sober the next day. The same could work when you go out in the Valley.