Fried's pinch-hit single lifts Braves past Marlins 8-7 in 10

Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer and drove in four runs for Miami, which dropped two of three in the series. Aguilar finished with three hits and two RBIs.

Duvall, facing his former Atlanta teammates, took the NL lead with 60 RBIs. He also ranks among the NL leaders with 19 homers following his sixth-inning drive off Charlie Morton that gave the Marlins a 4-2 lead.

Duvall just missed another homer in the eighth. His blast to the right-field corner off Chris Martin was initially called a homer by first base umpire John Libka.

After Acuña protested in right, the umpires huddled and called the ball foul. The TV replay confirmed it was foul and the Marlins did not argue the ruling.

Arcia had two hits in his Braves debut. Arcia was primarily an infielder with Milwaukee before he was traded to Atlanta on April 6, but he started in left field after being recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett. Arcia played only four games in the outfield for Gwinnett.

"I'm open to play anywhere," Arcia said through a translator. "As long as they want me in the lineup, anything I can do to help the team win."