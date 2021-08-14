Friday's game

WASHINGTON (AP) — Austin Riley homered in the seventh inning of a weather-delayed game, and Atlanta beat Washington to move into a first-place tie in the NL East with Philadelphia.

The start of the game was delayed 3 hours, 12 minutes due to severe weather.

Washington dropped its fifth straight game. It carried a 2-0 lead into the fifth before Atlanta rally with the long ball.

Travis d’Arnaud got the Braves on the board with his third homer, a solo shot just over the wall in left in the fifth. Ozzie Albies tied it at 2 with his 21st homer in the sixth.

Riley’s 24th homer of the season put Atlanta ahead to stay in the seventh, and Dansby Swanson hit his 21st homer in the ninth.

Charlie Morton (11-4) struck out seven in six innings. Will Smith earned his 24th save.

Nationals starter Josiah Gray (0-1) permitted three runs and five hits in six-plus innings. He struck out six and walked none.

