Freshwater amoeba is rare but deadly

The good news: Although each case of infection with Naegleria fowleri gets a lot of news coverage, in reality it's quite rare. There have only been 148 known cases between 1962 and 2019. Infection with Naegleria fowleri doesn't occur from swallowing contaminated water, it isn't passed from one person to another, and it doesn't occur in salt water.

Symptoms are similar to those of bacterial meningitis. They begin with the sudden onset of a severe headache centered at the temples and front of the head, along with fever, nausea and vomiting. This is followed by a stiff neck, altered mental state, hallucinations and seizures.

Thus far, all but five cases in North America have proven fatal. Two survivors were children who were infected in the U.S. in 2013. Each of them received an investigational drug known as miltefosine. The child whose brain swelling was also aggressively managed with therapeutic hypothermia -- that's cooling the body to below normal body temperature -- made a full recovery. The other child, whose body was not cooled, also survived the infection but sustained some brain damage. Three years later, a 16-year-old boy who was treated with the investigational drug and the body-cooling technique also made a full recovery.

In each of these cases, the survivors received an accurate diagnosis within hours of the onset of their symptoms, and treatment began immediately. If anyone experiences the symptoms associated with this infection -- particularly after spending time in fresh water -- seek medical treatment immediately. It's also important to let the medical team know about the freshwater contact.

