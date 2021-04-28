Fresh thinking against a suit

To start today, look only at the West hand. What would you lead (a) against four spades after a sequence in which the opponents have bid only that suit, or (b) after one no-trump - three no-trump?

Against a no-trump contract, you hope to win several tricks from one suit and one or two elsewhere. Against a suit contract, though, notwithstanding the evidence from this deal, you rarely win more than two tricks from any one suit. Instead, you hope to get one or two tricks from enough suits to defeat the contract. So, short, strong holdings make great leads against trump contracts.

In this auction, North's three spades is a limit raise, showing at least four trumps, eight losers and 10-12 support points (high-card points plus short-suit points).

Against three no-trump, West should lead the heart six, fourth-highest from his longest and strongest. That could also prove best against four spades, but I much prefer the diamond king. A good partner will have the jack, and an excellent partner will hold the ace. Here, if West leads a spade, heart or club, declarer will win 12 tricks. But the diamond king gives the defenders a chance.

Under the king, East encourages a continuation with his 10. So West cashes the diamond queen and plays a third diamond to East's ace. What next?

If West had the club ace, he would have banked it before leading the third diamond. So, the defenders have taken all of their side-suit tricks. When that is the case, give a ruff-and-sluff. The lead of East's fourth diamond promotes a trump trick.

