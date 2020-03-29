Fresh produce, keep it safe

• Protect produce from high heat during transport. For instance, leaving fresh produce in a hot car can quickly diminish quality and safety.

• Prevent cross contamination from occurring during the trip from store to home by keeping them separated from other foods. Especially, meats and poultry.

Home storage:

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Once home produce can easily become unsafe if not stored properly.

• If possible. store without washing. Most produce will maintain best quality if not washed before storage. Keep in mind that unwashed produce can spread pathogens to other foods so keep them in locations and containers that will not allow them to contact other foods.

• Make sure that refrigerated bins and counter tops are cleaned and sanitized before and after storage.

• Protect fruits and vegetables from cross contamination from other refrigerated items (meats and poultry can be especially harmful).

• And for items stored on the counter or in a pantry keeping the temperature below 90 degrees will help maintain best quality and safety.

Preparing: